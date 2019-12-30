Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.38

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €17.38 ($20.21) and last traded at €17.38 ($20.21), with a volume of 2256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €17.60 ($20.47).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHK. Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rhoen Klinikum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.11 ($23.38).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

