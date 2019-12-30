Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 45.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

