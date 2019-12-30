Rocket Pool Market Cap Reaches $4.05 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $582.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.01323625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

