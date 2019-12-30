Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Announces Earnings Results

Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Shares of CVE:RRS opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. Rogue Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Get Rogue Resources alerts:

Rogue Resources Company Profile

Rogue Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage resource company in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, platinum, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project comprising 8 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 462.6 hectares located in central Quebec; the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Langmuir project comprising 74 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering an area of 13,841 hectares located to the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogue Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogue Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.