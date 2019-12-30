Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Up 25%

Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 200,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 247% from the average session volume of 57,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for precious and base metals, and industrial minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Duncan Lake zinc-lead property that consists of 35 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 3,929 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia; and has a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Fort Steele and Slocan Mining Divisions, British Columbia, Canada.

