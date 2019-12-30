Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Rollins by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rollins by 2,219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $32.66 on Monday. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.