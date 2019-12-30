ROOBEE Achieves Market Cap of $2.61 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $868,764.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.59 or 0.06075723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001230 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,489,947 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

