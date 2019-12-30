Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.09. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $257.89 and a 12-month high of $385.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,344,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

