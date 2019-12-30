Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €30.50 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.19 ($31.62).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €25.21 ($29.31) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.37. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

