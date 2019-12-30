Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Joseph Alger Raymond St-Jean Sells 203,765 Shares

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Joseph Alger Raymond St-Jean sold 203,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$99,233.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,471.82.

TSE RNX opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.20 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. Royal Nickel Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Nickel from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Royal Nickel Company Profile

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

