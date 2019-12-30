RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Short Interest Update

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,640,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 24,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 39.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RES stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,343. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPC will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RPC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RPC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

