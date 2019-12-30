RPICoin (RPI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $32,060.00 and $10.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 912,582,241 coins and its circulating supply is 872,570,305 coins. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

