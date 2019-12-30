Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 654,600 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 564,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,514 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,580. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

