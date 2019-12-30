Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $817.50

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 817.50 ($10.75) and last traded at GBX 818.12 ($10.76), with a volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 817.50 ($10.75).
Several research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Safestore from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 726.67 ($9.56).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 753.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 675.61.
About Safestore (LON:SAFE)
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.