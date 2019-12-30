Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $817.50

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 817.50 ($10.75) and last traded at GBX 818.12 ($10.76), with a volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 817.50 ($10.75).

Several research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Safestore from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 726.67 ($9.56).

Get Safestore alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 753.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 675.61.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.