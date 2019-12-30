salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $200.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.68.

Shares of CRM opened at $164.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 113.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.13. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $721,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,623 shares of company stock valued at $58,052,014. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 131,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 102,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

