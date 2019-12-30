SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0491

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Kyber Network and ABCC. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $3.94 million and $95,362.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00191798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.01334772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123261 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, ABCC, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, AirSwap, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

