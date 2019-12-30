Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives €20.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.71 ($24.09).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SZG shares. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, November 18th.

SZG stock opened at €19.77 ($22.99) on Friday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a one year high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.80 and its 200 day moving average is €18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

