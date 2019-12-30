SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SBAC stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.52. 21,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,038. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $158.07 and a 1 year high of $270.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,747,000 after acquiring an additional 990,368 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,690,000 after acquiring an additional 132,509 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.