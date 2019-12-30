Scala (XLA) Trading Up 69.2% Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Scala has a market capitalization of $240,944.00 and approximately $747.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded up 69.2% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

