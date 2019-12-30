Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Update

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 639,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,188. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 87.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 76.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

