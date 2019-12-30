Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Science Applications International by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,692. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $60.88 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

