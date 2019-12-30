SCRIV NETWORK Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $9,322.00 and $3.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.