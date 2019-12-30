SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $901.20

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 901.20 ($11.85) and last traded at GBX 897.60 ($11.81), with a volume of 6048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 899.60 ($11.83).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRO. HSBC lowered shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 827.50 ($10.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 869.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 796.52.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

