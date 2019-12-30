Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Select Bancorp an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.38. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

