Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Trading Down 16.7%

Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 492,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 128,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.51 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Company Profile (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

