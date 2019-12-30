Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 233,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 668,225 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $195,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SELB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. 6,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

