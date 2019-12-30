Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) Receives C$5.66 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sprott Securities raised shares of Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Semafo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Semafo from C$8.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Semafo from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

SMF stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.78. The company had a trading volume of 724,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,549. The firm has a market cap of $939.82 million and a PE ratio of 18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. Semafo has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.27.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$132.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Semafo will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

