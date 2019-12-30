Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.27). Senesco Technologies posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Senesco Technologies.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. Senesco Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Senesco Technologies Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

