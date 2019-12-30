Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 28th total of 258,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Senmiao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

