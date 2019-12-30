Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $762,225.00 and approximately $24,296.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00057489 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00587914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00224603 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085978 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001797 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,759,826,152 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,826,153 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

