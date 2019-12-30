Sentinel Chain Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $242,446.00 and $122.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

