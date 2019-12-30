Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $2.41 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GDAC, DDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008038 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

