Shengkai Innovations (OTCMKTS:VALV) Stock Price Down 57%

Shengkai Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:VALV) shares were down 57% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 58,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 963% from the average daily volume of 5,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Shengkai Innovations (OTCMKTS:VALV)

Shengkai Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes ceramic valves for industrial use in the People's Republic of China. The company provides ceramic valves in various categories, including gate, ball, back, adjustable, cut-off, and special valves. It also offers various services related to industrial ceramic valves consisting of manufacture, installation, and maintenance of general industrial ceramic valves, as well as the design and manufacture of a range of non-standard ceramic valves.

