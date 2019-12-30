Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Trading 9.9% Higher

Sherritt International Corp (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s share price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 4,116 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Sherritt International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

