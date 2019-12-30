SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $113,173.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $113,173.00 and $16.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01819594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.81 or 0.02892659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00588902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00633438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00064465 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00391912 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.