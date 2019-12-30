ShipChain Price Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $123.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

