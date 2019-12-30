Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCVL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $525.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.79. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.84.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 20.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 463.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 143,420 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.