Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.25

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €44.25 ($51.45) and last traded at €43.90 ($51.05), with a volume of 1344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €43.80 ($50.93).

SAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.83 ($55.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.90.

About Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

