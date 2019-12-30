Short Interest in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Increases By 5.3%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEZS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEZS. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of AEterna Zentaris by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEZS opened at $0.82 on Monday. AEterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 529.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

