Short Interest in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Decreases By 5.2%

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 35,540,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 135,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 410.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 407,658 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 8.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Aphria by 449.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 416,516 shares during the period. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on APHA. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price objective on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Shares of APHA opened at $4.90 on Monday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.74.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aphria will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

