Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Decreases By 8.2%

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after buying an additional 3,036,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,492,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 344,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

