Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Drops By 7.6%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.23 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

