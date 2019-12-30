Short Interest in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Increases By 17.4%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 9,000,000 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 270,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,750.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,773,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in At Home Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in At Home Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in At Home Group by 360.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 270,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $5.49 on Monday. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $350.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOME. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.98.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.