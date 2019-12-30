Short Interest in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Decreases By 13.8%

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 623,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.28. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 142.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

