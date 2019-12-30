Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Decreases By 8.2%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock worth $5,523,950 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.02. 3,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $107.42 and a 12 month high of $168.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.40. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

