Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Drops By 12.5%

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 15,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brixmor Property Group stock remained flat at $$21.50 during trading hours on Monday. 568,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,287,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

