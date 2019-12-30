Short Interest in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expands By 6.8%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 18,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.14. 1,754,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,529. Carnival has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

