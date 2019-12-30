Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Grows By 6.3%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 561,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.36, for a total transaction of $2,067,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $166,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,498 shares of company stock worth $9,564,887 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,444. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands.

