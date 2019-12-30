Short Interest in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Rises By 11.5%

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,353,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 696,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 276,302 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Casa Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

