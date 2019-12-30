Short Interest in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Increases By 11.3%

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 6,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 543,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 199,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 249,340 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.